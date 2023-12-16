Adriana Lima Admits She Was 'Shocked' When She Saw Recent Red Carpet Photos of Herself

Adriana Lima is addressing the recent negative comments she read about herself.

Last month, the 42-year-old supermodel received criticism for how she looked when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes with many speculating that she had cosmetic work done to her face.

In a new interview, Adriana spoke about the comments, and admitted that she was “shocked” when she saw the red carpet photos.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It did not bother me at all,” Adriana told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about the negative comments. “I’m very strong that way, and honestly, I looked at myself before I stepped out and I was feeling great. I was with my children, and they looked at me and were like, ‘Mom! You look so beautiful!’”

While the negative comments didn’t “bother” her, Adriana did admit that she was “shocked” when she saw the red carpet photos.

“I was like ‘that’s not me,’“ Adriana recalled. “Everything was strange because I don’t see myself like that. I still don’t see myself like that… you can see yourself differently.”

“I didn’t get offended or anything, though – I was laughing,” Adriana continued. “The point is, I am not 16 years old. I started modeling at 16 but I will never be 16 again. I’m 42 and I’m the happiest I’ve been; the happiest with myself. I embrace my age and I will not change for anyone.”

Later in her interview, Adriana said that she believes women “are being celebrated in every stage of our life.”

“I’m happy to see that change because one of my daughters wants to be a model,” Adriana shared. “And I felt very sad that she, as a model, would be celebrated for only a certain time frame of her life. I think that every stage is a beautiful time and I’m loving that fashion is now embracing that.”

“I don’t think we’re [totally] moving away from ‘thin, young and beautiful,’” Adriana continued. “I think that the world is creating space for everyone – and everyone with their uniqueness is being celebrated,”

Adriana added that she believes “there is beauty in every stage of a woman and man’s life and it’s wonderful to see that there can be space for everybody.”

Did you know that Adriana is ranked as one of the richest models in the world? Find out which model is worth over $1 billion.