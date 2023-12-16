Raven Symone Honors Late Brother Blaize Pearman in Emotional Instagram Birthday Tribute

Raven Symone is honoring her late younger brother, Blaize Pearman, on Instagram.

On Monday (December 11), the 38-year-old former Disney star shared that he had tragically passed away following a battle with colon cancer. He was 31.

Saturday (December 16) would have been Blaize‘s 32nd birthday. Raven posted a touching Instagram birthday tribute for him.

She shared a series of sweet photos and videos of Blaize and wrote, “Happy Birthday @cblaizep. You were intelligent, kind, stubborn and the peacemaker of the bunch. Your humor and willingness to try anything will be cherished and maintained by those you left behind. Your grace and selflessness in the final days is something to be admired.”

“I love, miss and will always be Reva to my lil brother,” Raven continued. “So many words to describe you, so many moments to remember you by, so many lives you’ve touched, and so many random things you’ve eaten.”

The Cheetah Girls star warned her followers that “life is short” and urged them to take care of themselves and go to the doctor regularly.

“You will be missed by me and sooooo many others,” she concluded her caption. “Enjoy the next level of the game brother.”

