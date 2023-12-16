'The Crown' Star Imelda Staunton Says She Was 'Inconsolable' After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Imelda Staunton is sharing her reaction to Queen Elizabeth‘s death.

If you didn’t know, the 67-year-old actress portrayed the late British monarch in the final two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown. Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 in September 2022.

On Friday night (December 15), Imelda appeared on The Graham Norton Show where she recalled her reaction to learning about the Queen‘s passing.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, and myself were filming, and at lunchtime we were told we might hear some sad news,” Imelda recalled.

At first, Imelda said that she was confused by this warning, before being alerted that it was tied to the Queen‘s death and was asked if she wanted to pause filming, which she declined.

“We carried on and finished the day, … and weirdly, in the schedule, I had 10 days off, which was the 10 days of mourning,” Imelda added.

Once the Queen finally passed away, Imelda said, “I was inconsolable that night. And I would have been sad, but obviously, I think it was fueled by living with her for so long.”

The final episodes of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix now.