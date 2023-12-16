Marianne Williamson Clarifies Comments After Telling Lauren Jaurgeui to 'Go to Israel' During Israeli-Palestinian War Conversation

Lauren Jauregui and Marianne Williamson are arguing about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Wednesday (December 13), the 27-year-old former Fifth Harmony member and the 71-year-old presidential candidate had an Instagram Live chat about several political issues, including the war between the two nations.

Although Lauren and Marianne agreed on a lot of points, there were moments where the conversation got pretty heated, too.

Keep reading to find out more…

While speaking about the war, Marianne took issue with Lauren‘s use of the word “apartheid” to describe the situation in Gaza. She also disagreed with the singer that Israel holds all of the blame for the problems there.

“I hope someday that you’ll go to Israel,” the politician told Lauren, who then cringed and quickly shook her head no. Marianne continued, “Some of the things that you just described are simply not the case.” She argued that Israel is not an occupying force in Gaza, and Israelis can’t go there at all.

“Not all the misery of the Gazans is due to Israel, and Hamas is an extremely dictatorial force,” Marianne said. (Lauren squinted a little, looking skeptical.)

The presidential candidate then told Lauren that she sounded like she was calling for the genocide of Jews. Lauren responded, “I am absolutely 0% calling for the genocide of Jews,” to which Marianne replied, “But the things that you said would lead to the eradication of Israel. “Where are they to go?”

“I believe we’re taking words and we’re talking about the intent of words and we’re comparing it to actions and the actual actions that are being carried out as we speak, Lauren said.

After their discussion, both Marianne and Lauren released statements. Marianne wrote on X, “I’ve always understood that Israel’s siege on Gaza is morally indefensible and has caused immense suffering to Palestinians living there, but I had mistakenly assumed that Israel’s withdrawal of settlements from Gaza in 2005 meant the term ‘occupation’ no longer applied to Israel’s control of the strip. I’m now learning that the UN and many leading international bodies and human rights organizations continue to regard Gaza as part of the occupied territories, so I stand corrected on my earlier remarks suggesting otherwise. But more importantly, as President, I will fight for a future free of siege and occupation; one where every Israeli and every Palestinian can live in safety, dignity, and freedom.”

In her own statement on the platform, Lauren wrote, “Marianne is the only candidate calling for a CEASEFIRE in either the democratic or republican parties. Aka the other two options we’re talking about rn believe in whole heartedly backing & supporting the occupation and current genocide…I believe Marianne is a better option than [Joe] Biden PERIOD when we’re speaking specifically to the Democratic Party and the reality of the candidates we have as options.”

In October, Lauren called out celebrities’ responses to the war and explained her stance.

Watch Lauren Jauregui and Marianne Williamson’s conversation about Israel here!

