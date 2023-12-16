John Mayer Looks Sharp While Out Grabbing Dinner with Friends

John Mayer is enjoying a night out with some friends.

The 46-year-old “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer made his way out to his ride after grabbing dinner with friends at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Friday night (December 15) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For his night out, John looked sharp in a brown coat over a black sweater and black pants paired with white sneakers.

Earlier this month, John and close pal Andy Cohen joined tons of other stars at the opening night of ChainFEST, the world’s first gourmet chain food festival!

