'Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration' - Performers & Celebrity Guest List Revealed!

A star-studded event to honor Willie Nelson is premiering tonight!

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration will air on Sunday (December 16) at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Viewers can also stream the special on Paramount+.

A 12-time Grammy winner, Willie is widely regarded as a country music legend. Accordingly, some of the genre’s biggest stars, in addition to other A-list celebrities, took part in the television special commemorating his 90th birthday!

The show was taped on April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Performers List:

Allison Russell

Beck

Billy Strings

Booker T. Jones

Chris Stapleton

Dave Matthews

Gary Clark Jr.

George Strait

Jamey Johnson

Keith Richards

Kris Kristofferson

Lukas Nelson

Micah Nelson

Miranda Lambert

Norah Jones

Rosanne Cash

Sheryl Crow

Snoop Dogg

The Chicks

Warren Haynes

Special Guests:

Ethan Hawke

Helen Mirren

Jennifer Garner

Owen Wilson

Woody Harrelson

Check out a sneak peak of Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration…