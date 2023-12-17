'Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration' - Performers & Celebrity Guest List Revealed!
A star-studded event to honor Willie Nelson is premiering tonight!
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration will air on Sunday (December 16) at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Viewers can also stream the special on Paramount+.
A 12-time Grammy winner, Willie is widely regarded as a country music legend. Accordingly, some of the genre’s biggest stars, in addition to other A-list celebrities, took part in the television special commemorating his 90th birthday!
The show was taped on April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl.
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Performers List:
Allison Russell
Beck
Billy Strings
Booker T. Jones
Chris Stapleton
Dave Matthews
Gary Clark Jr.
George Strait
Jamey Johnson
Keith Richards
Kris Kristofferson
Lukas Nelson
Micah Nelson
Miranda Lambert
Norah Jones
Rosanne Cash
Sheryl Crow
Snoop Dogg
The Chicks
Warren Haynes
Special Guests:
Ethan Hawke
Helen Mirren
Jennifer Garner
Owen Wilson
Woody Harrelson
Check out a sneak peak of Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration…