Eminem Raps About Addiction Past On New Song 'Lace It' with the Late Juice WRLD

Eminem is opening up about his past drug use and addiction struggles on the new song “Lace It.”

The 51-year-old “Lose It” rapper joined the late Juice WRLD and Benny Blanco on the posthumous track, where he also mentions is near fatal 2007 overdose.

See what Eminem rapped inside…

On his verse, Eminem mentioned the different drugs that he took and referenced other celebs who died from overdose.

“Try your best to reverse unsuccessfully flirtin’ with certain death and revertin’ to your promethazine urge / The f–kin’ devil he lurks, lose your best friend he smirks /

Wake up and everything hurts and as you spiral downward listen / I know just how it is when / You start slow then before you notice it now you’re mixin’” Eminem raps.

“I was lucky my escape was narrow and do / Not think I take it for granted that I’m still here synthetic heroin you / Tried to kill me then you murdered Jarad didn’t you,” he added.

Juice WRLD‘s real name is Jarad, and he passed away in 2019 after suffering from seizures. His autopsy report revealed he had multiple drugs in his system at toxic levels, which led to his sudden death.

“Lace It” is featured on Juice WRLD‘s upcoming third and final album The Party Never Ends.

Read the full lyrics and listen to the song here…