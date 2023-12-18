Top Stories
Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 2:03 am

Janel Parrish, Lana Condor & Anna Cathcart Have 'To All the Boys' Reunion at Unforgettable Gala

Janel Parrish, Lana Condor & Anna Cathcart Have 'To All the Boys' Reunion at Unforgettable Gala

Janel Parrish, Lana Condor and Anna Cathcart hit the carpet separately while arriving for the 2023 Unforgettable Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday night (December 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before on-screen sisters then met up and reunited inside the event, sharing photos from their night.

In addition, their co-star Ross Butler and author Jenny Han were also in attendance, as well as Anna‘s XO, Kitty co-star Gia Kim.

“The Song Covey sisters for life 🥹 the reunion my heart needed. Love you sisters @lanacondor @annacathcart #unforgettablegala2023,” Janel captioned a set of photos of her and her sisters.

Check out the reunion pics inside…

Lana commented, “I love you so much sister,” while Anna wrote, “i think my heart imploded.”

Jenny also shared a couple of group photos with the Song Covey sisters.

“An @unforgettablegala night. Thank you for having me, @character.media!” she captioned her post.

Check out both of the posts below!

The next night, both Anna and Jenny attended the 2023 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, where XO, Kitty was nominated for Young Teen Series.

Earlier this fall, Lana and Anna reunited at a fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Speaking of XO, Kitty, the Netflix spinoff series is set to return for a second season.

Lana and Ross also reunited for a brand new movie together!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the To All the Boys stars at the Unforgettable Gala…
