Joshua Bassett Becomes First Time Emmy Winner For 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Song 'Finally Free'

Joshua Bassett is now an Emmy award-winning songwriter!

The 22-year-old entertainer picked up his first major award win for Outstanding Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program for his song “Finally Free” at the 2023 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards on Saturday night (December 16).

Along with Joshua, his co-writers Doug Rockwell and Tova joined him on stage to accept the award at the ceremony.

“First, I want to [say] thank you so much to Disney for betting on us. I want to [say] thank you to Tim Federle for believing in us when no one else did. I want to [say] thank you to my family for cheering me on from the sidelines. To Doug and Tova, for being such beautiful hearts and such a safe space to write this song. To Jesus Christ for saving my life,” Joshua said in his acceptance speech.

“I also want to say, while it’s an honor to receive an award for a song called ‘Finally Free,’ we live in a world where not everyone is free. We must fight for the oppressed and speak out for the voices until finally, we can all be free. So thank you very much,” he added.

The following night, on Sunday (December 17), Joshua‘s co-star Dara Renee and the show’s creator Tim Federle hit the carpet at night two of the 2023 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Congratulations to Joshua Bassett on his Emmy win!!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Joshua Bassett, Dara Renee and more at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards…