Andy Cohen Gets Grilled About Who's Coming Back on 'Real Housewives Orange County' Season 18

Andy Cohen is being grilled about Real Housewives!

The Watch What Happens Live host recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

During the interview, Jeff asked Andy about the casting for the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Now for Real Housewives of Orange County. I heard, uh, who’s coming back allegedly. Why not bring back Taylor Armstrong? That just seems like a good value. You weren’t paying her that much. I think she was giving you guys, I mean, a lot. Why would you not bring her back? What is that reasoning?” Jeff asked.

“I don’t know,” Andy responded.

“Why does nobody consult me? And then with Vicki [Gunvalson], why can’t you just give her a, I mean, just give her an orange for f-ck sake. You just keep bringing her back as a friend. She doesn’t wanna come back as a friend,” Jeff continued.

“I thought last season was a great amount of Vicki. I thought she came in, she came out. She was fun. She’s light as a feather,” Andy countered.

“Taylor was great too. Now what are you gonna do? ‘Cause now you, you’re bringing back…” Jeff began.

“Wait and see,” Andy interrupted.

Jeff went on: Okay, what about Alexis [Bellino]? Is she coming back?”

“You know, that’s wild. I mean, John Janssen is like heading into Slade Smiley territory,” Andy noted.

“It’s wild. You know, what’s interesting about Alexis is, and I saw this at BravoCon. I saw she and Tamra [Judge] made up at BravoCon. And then she and Heather [Dubrow] have gotten close over the last few years, which I already knew about, but, so she actually has a lot of ties with the group.”

