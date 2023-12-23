Eva Mendes Has Best Response for a Fan Who Took Issue With Her Describing Ryan Gosling as 'My Man'

Eva Mendes displayed grace and generosity while hyping up her longtime love Ryan Gosling and his latest Barbie project.

Earlier this week the 43-year-old actor gifted us with a festive version of his Grammy nominated song “I’m Just Ken. From the jump, Eva was quick to hype him up in the sweetest way on social media.

She took to Instagram to promote the project and to thank producer Mark Ronson “for getting my man to make more music.”

However, one fan took issue with the way that she described Ryan.

Read more about the complaint and Eva Mendes’ response…

In the comments section, a fan wrote back: “Eva , I really [love] you, but please don’t say my man, please try with our man , we all love him ❤️”

While others were quick to point out that Eva and Ryan were in fact a real couple, the actress replied by generously agreeing and updating her verbiage.

“You’re right ! Our Man. It’ll never happen again,” she wrote, signing off with “lots of love.”

Eva is never shy to hype up Ryan. Earlier this year she paid him a very lofty compliment. Despite that, she explained why we never get photos of the couple together on the red carpet.