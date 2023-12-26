Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2023 at 3:20 pm

Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? Meet Candice Romo & Their Sons!

Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? Meet Candice Romo & Their Sons!

Tony Romo is a retired quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, you might recognize his voice calling games for the NFL on CBS.

We’re taking a moment to highlight his lovely wife Candice Romo and their sons Jones, 3, Rivers, 8, and Hawkins, 10.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, Candice and Tony met while she was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys. She previously studied journalism at the University of Missouri. She participated in pageants and she’s the former Miss Missouri!

Another fun fact about Candice: her brother is Chace Crawford, who starred in Gossip Girl!

Tony Romo, Candice Crawford, & Chace Crawford Photo

Also, her parents are huge Cowboys fans, and she grew up a Cowboys fan!

About being a big boy mom, Candice once said, “Sure, it would have been new and different to have a little girl running around,. But we love our boys and I love being a ‘boy mom’ … The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active! Whether it’s sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go.”

If you don’t know, after Tony retired, he took a job at CBS as a commentator and quickly became a fan favorite for his precise commentary and his insight into the quarterback position, as he himself played the game for many many years before retiring.

The family often post cute photos of themselves together and we’ve gathered several for you to enjoy!
