Austin Butler Looks Ripped While Shirtless With Kaia Gerber During Christmas Vacation

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber celebrated Christmas together with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 32-year-old Elvis actor and Oscar nominee was photographed shirtless on Christmas day (December 25) while catching some sun in a swimsuit. He finished off his look with a pair of sunglasses and a smoldering look.

Kaia was also spotted with some pals in the pool. Page Six obtained photos of the stunning couple, and it looks like they had a wonderful time together.

This is the first time that we’ve seen Austin and Kaia together since Halloween, when they attended her mom Cindy Crawford‘s costume party.

It’s also the first time we’ve seen Austin since news broke that his ex Vanessa Hudgens married husband Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico earlier this month. We got some big details about their nuptials!

Austin attended CCXP 2023 with Dune: Part Two costars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh a day before we learned about the wedding. We’ve got some great pics of the cast together.