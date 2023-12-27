'The Boys' Stars Jack Quaid & Claudia Doumit Flaunt PDA in Post-Christmas Outing (Photos)

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are going strong as a couple, more than a year and a half after they were first linked together!

The real-life couple and co-workers on the Prime Video series The Boys were seen packing on the PDA during a lunch outing on Tuesday (December 26) at Field and Fort in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Jack and Claudia reportedly celebrated the Christmas holiday at his mom Meg Ryan‘s home in nearby Montecito.

While Jack has been on The Boys since day one as Hughie Campbell, Claudia joined the cast in 2020 for the second season as Victoria Neuman.

Jack was previously linked to Lizzy McGroder and we last saw them together in September 2020 at the drive-in premiere of season two of The Boys.

