Florence Pugh Hit in the Face by Object at 'Dune: Part Two' Panel at CCXP 2023

Things got scrappy during the Dune: Part Two cast’s appearance at CCXP 2023.

Believe it or not, Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object at the convention held on Sunday (December 3) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Also in attendance were: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and director Denis Villeneuve.

A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the surprising incident transpire.

As the stars took a group photo, a small object came flying out of nowhere, striking Florence in the face.

The Black Widow actress looked perturbed as her co-stars made sure she was fine.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 8, 2024. Find out everything there is to know about the film’s cast!

