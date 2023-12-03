Florence Pugh Hit in the Face by Object at 'Dune: Part Two' Panel at CCXP 2023
Things got scrappy during the Dune: Part Two cast’s appearance at CCXP 2023.
Believe it or not, Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object at the convention held on Sunday (December 3) in São Paulo, Brazil.
Also in attendance were: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and director Denis Villeneuve.
Keep reading to find out more…
A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the surprising incident transpire.
As the stars took a group photo, a small object came flying out of nowhere, striking Florence in the face.
The Black Widow actress looked perturbed as her co-stars made sure she was fine.
Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 8, 2024. Find out everything there is to know about the film’s cast!
FYI: Timothee is wearing Celine. Zendaya is wearing Schiaparelli. Florence is wearing Di Petsa.
Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the Dune: Part Two cast’s appearance at CCXP23…