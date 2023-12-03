Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 7:26 pm

Florence Pugh Hit in the Face by Object at 'Dune: Part Two' Panel at CCXP 2023

Florence Pugh Hit in the Face by Object at 'Dune: Part Two' Panel at CCXP 2023

Things got scrappy during the Dune: Part Two cast’s appearance at CCXP 2023.

Believe it or not, Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object at the convention held on Sunday (December 3) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Also in attendance were: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and director Denis Villeneuve.

Keep reading to find out more…

A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the surprising incident transpire.

As the stars took a group photo, a small object came flying out of nowhere, striking Florence in the face.

The Black Widow actress looked perturbed as her co-stars made sure she was fine.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 8, 2024. Find out everything there is to know about the film’s cast!

FYI: Timothee is wearing Celine. Zendaya is wearing Schiaparelli. Florence is wearing Di Petsa.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the Dune: Part Two cast’s appearance at CCXP23…
Just Jared on Facebook
dune part two at ccxp01
dune part two at ccxp02
dune part two at ccxp03
dune part two at ccxp04
dune part two at ccxp05
dune part two at ccxp06
dune part two at ccxp07
dune part two at ccxp08
dune part two at ccxp09
dune part two at ccxp10
dune part two at ccxp11
dune part two at ccxp12
dune part two at ccxp13
dune part two at ccxp14
dune part two at ccxp15
dune part two at ccxp16
dune part two at ccxp17
dune part two at ccxp18
dune part two at ccxp19
dune part two at ccxp20
dune part two at ccxp21
dune part two at ccxp22
dune part two at ccxp23
dune part two at ccxp24
dune part two at ccxp25
dune part two at ccxp26
dune part two at ccxp27
dune part two at ccxp28
dune part two at ccxp29
dune part two at ccxp30

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Austin Butler, Denis Villeneuve, Dune, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images