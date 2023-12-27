Top Stories
Wed, 27 December 2023 at 2:01 am

Jon Hamm & Wife Anna Osceola Take Their Dog for Post Christmas Walk in L.A.

Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola are getting some fresh air on a post Christmas walk.

The 52-year-old Emmy-winning actor and the 35-year-old actress took their dog Splash for a walk around the neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles.

For their walk, Jon sported a black puffer vest over a red hoodie paired with green sweatpants while Anna wore a gray sweatshirt and navy sweatpants.

Last week, Jon and Anna joined tons of other A-list stars at Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost‘s Christmas party in New York City.

It was recently announced that Jon had landed a leading role in a new Apple TV+ series! Get more details here.

Photos: Backgrid USA
