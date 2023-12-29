Donald Glover Teases New Childish Gambino Album, Reveals When It Will Be Released

Donald Glover is gearing up to release new music!

The 40-year-old entertainer, for those that don’t know, uses the name Childish Gambino to release music, and has several Grammy award wins under his belt.

It’s been nearly four years since his last music release – 3.15.20 was his most recent album to be released, back in March 2020, and he has spent the last few years working in television, both acting and producing.

During a recent outing, Donald was asked what he has coming up next.

He told TMZ that he has another album coming, and when they asked when we could expect it, he said, “soon.”

Childish Gambino was also featured on the song, “More Dollars, More Sense 1994,” earlier this year, alongside Jason Martin and DJ Quik. He also released the Swarm EP for the Prime Video series of the same name, which he created with Janine Nabers. He appeared on one song on the EP – “Sticky.”

On the acting front, Donald will next be seen on screen in the upcoming Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where he stars alongside Maya Erskine. The trailer just debuted earlier this month and you can watch it HERE!

The new action drama will debut all eight episodes at once on February 2nd on Prime Video.

He also has a new Star Wars project with Disney in development!