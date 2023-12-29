Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Wears Sheer Top & Short Shorts for John Legend's Birthday Dinner

Shirtless Harry Styles & Girlfriend Taylor Russell Go For a Wintery Swim in London

Angelina Jolie Spotted at Her Fashion Brand's Store with Son Pax

Luke Macfarlane Gets Called Out Over Controversial Childhood Crush, Talks Hallmark Channel Pay & $30,000 Scrapped 'Bros' Scene

Fri, 29 December 2023 at 2:31 am

Kate Hudson & Fiance Danny Fujikawa Spotted on Aspen Shopping Spree with Friends

Kate Hudson & Fiance Danny Fujikawa Spotted on Aspen Shopping Spree with Friends

Kate Hudson and fiance Danny Fujikawa are enjoying a Christmas week vacation in a winter wonderland!

The longtime couple were spotted on a shopping spree with friends on Thursday evening (December 28) in Aspen, Col.

The group was seen shopping at the luxury leather store Kemo Sabe at the same time as Rihanna and her family.

Kate and her family, including mom Goldie Hawn and step-dad Kurt Russell, go to Aspen during the holidays every year.

“❤️Christmas is love❤️ and maybe a little friendly family competition…” Kate captioned a slideshow of photos featuring her holiday festivities with the family. Check out the Instagram post below!

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos of Kate Hudson shopping with her fiance and friends…
Photos: Backgrid
