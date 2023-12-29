Dwayne Johnson Keeps Saying He's Eating In-N-Out for First Time, Despite Posting About It Multiple Times Before

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t seem to have a great memory when it comes to eating at fast food places, because he keeps saying that he’s having In-N-Out for the first time!

The 51-year-old actor and former WWE wrestler took to his Instagram account this week to share a video of himself at the In-N-Out drive-thru. He claimed it was his first time having the famous burger, but it wasn’t.

Dwayne has previously posted to Instagram about his “first” experiences at In-N-Out in February 2017 and August 2022.

For his December 2023 experience, Dwayne wrote, “My first ever @innout burger experience. Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order 🛻 😎 But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know sh-t 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 But I’m a quick study 🧠.”😉

“Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their ‘holy sh-t it’s the rock’ energy 🩵😂 LOVED the grub 🍔🍟👍🏾 And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip 💵 🤣 Thank you In and Out for being awesome and I’ll see ya down the road,” he added.

