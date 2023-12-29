Mark Wahlberg & Wife Rhea Flaunt Sweet PDA While Swimming Together in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea are enjoying their Barbados vacation!

The longtime married couple were seen flaunting some sweet PDA while going for a swim together on Thursday (December 28) at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Saint James, Barbados.

Mark travels to Barbados with his family every year during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break. This year is no exception! We also have photos of him at the beach on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you take a look at Mark‘s Instagram account, you’ll see that he is taking no breaks with his workouts and recovery during the vacation. He even is doing ice baths!

FYI: Mark is wearing clothes from his Municipal line.

