Fri, 29 December 2023 at 2:33 pm

Amy Poehler & Aubrey Plaza Have Mini 'Parks & Recreation' Reunion & Catch Up in NYC

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza catch up during a hang in the West Village.

The Parks and Recreation costars were spotted enjoying some quality time while out together on Friday (December 29) in New York City, and it looks like they had an excellent time.

Aubrey kept warm in a navy coat, which she paired with am emerald sweater, sneakers, a brown beanie and sunglasses. She clutched a cup of coffee in one hand as they walked around and sat on a bench to chat.

Amy opted for light-wash jeans and a black coat.

This is the second high-profile reunion Aubrey has had this week. She was also spotted hanging out with Spin Me Round costar Debby Ryan.

If you forgot, Amy and Aubrey linked up almost exactly a year ago during a skit on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, another Parks & Rec costar weighed in on one of Aubrey‘s newest projects.

Scroll through the new photos of Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler’s hang in the gallery…
Credit: BrosNYC ; Photos: Backgrid
