Aubrey Plaza Reunites with 'Spin Me Round' Co-Star Debby Ryan for Dinner in NYC

Aubrey Plaza is hanging out with a former co-star!

The 39-year-old Emmy-nominated White Lotus actress was seen chatting with Debby Ryan after they grabbed dinner together with a few friends on Thursday night (December 28) at Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City.

For their night out, Aubrey wore a black coat over a white and black sweater paired with a baseball hat while Debby, 30, sported a camel coat and black beanie.

Also seen joining Aubrey and Debby for dinner was Aubrey‘s husband Jeff Baena.

If you didn’t know, Aubrey and Debby first met after appearing together in 2022 dark comedy Spin Me Round, which Jeff, 46, co-wrote and directed. The movie is available for streaming on Hulu.

Aubrey recently opened up about the movie role that she lost out on and how it left her “hurt.”

