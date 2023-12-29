Luke Evans & Billy Porter Release New Song 'Always Be My Man' from 'Our Son' Movie - Listen Now!

Luke Evans and Billy Porter have released a new duet!

The two co-stars debuted their new song “Always Be My Man,” which was written for their new movie Our Son.

Here’s the synopsis for the Bill Oliver-directed movie: ”Nicky (Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen (Christopher Woodley). Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

You can download Luke and Billy‘s song “Always Be My Man” off of iTunes here.

Our Son is out in select theaters now. Watch the trailer here!