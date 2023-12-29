Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2023

Barack Obama has revealed what’s on his playlist!

On Friday (December 29), the 62-year-old former President of the United States shared his top 28 favorite songs of 2023 from artists including Beyonce, Lenny Kravitz, Tems, and more.

“Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out,” Obama wrote on Instagram.

Songs featured on Obama‘s list included “America Has A Problem” by Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion, “Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson and Keith Urban, “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski, “On My Mama” by Victoria Monet, “I Remember Everything” by Luke Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, and “Water” by Tyla.

