Cardi B & Offset Seemingly Spending Time Together Amid Split Despite Bashing Reunion Rumors

Cardi B and Offset are seemingly spending time together amid their split.

If you missed it, the 30-year-old “WAP” rapper announced that she and the 32-year-old Migos musician were no longer together earlier this month.

After the estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumors by celebrating Christmas with their children, Cardi appeared to firmly deny the whispers.

Despite that, fans again believe that they are hanging out, and they are using two photos as evidence.

Page Six noted that a fan recently took to their Instagram story to share separate photos of both Cardi and Offset. The photos were posted as a collage on their story. While they were taken against different backgrounds, the fan is holding the same dog in both of them and appears to be wearing the same outfit.

Fans noticed that Cardi was wearing the same lilac and pink hoodie in a post she shared to her own Instagram story from inside the NYC Italian restaurant Torrisi.

We’ll update you if we learn more.

Cardi has slammed Offset amid accusations of infidelity.

Amid the news of their split, it was revealed that the couple had been sued.