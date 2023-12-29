BLACKPINK Group Members Will Not Sign Solo Contracts with YG Entertainment, Company Announces

The four members of the K-Pop group BLACKPINK are seemingly setting the stage for furthering their solo careers… which they will not be doing with YG Entertainment.

The group was formed under YG back in 2016 and the group recently renewed their contract with the company after months of negotiations.

YG announced on Friday (December 29) that Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo have decided to not sign solo contracts with the company.

“We will do our utmost to support Blackpink’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts,” YG said in a statement (via Variety).

Jennie recently announced plans to launch a record label for her solo career and her new company already has its own logo.