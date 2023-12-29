Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Wears Sheer Top &amp; Short Shorts for John Legend's Birthday Dinner

Chrissy Teigen Wears Sheer Top & Short Shorts for John Legend's Birthday Dinner

Shirtless Harry Styles &amp; Girlfriend Taylor Russell Go For a Wintery Swim in London

Shirtless Harry Styles & Girlfriend Taylor Russell Go For a Wintery Swim in London

Angelina Jolie Spotted at Her Fashion Brand's Store with Son Pax

Angelina Jolie Spotted at Her Fashion Brand's Store with Son Pax

Luke Macfarlane Gets Called Out Over Controversial Childhood Crush, Talks Hallmark Channel Pay &amp; $30,000 Scrapped 'Bros' Scene

Luke Macfarlane Gets Called Out Over Controversial Childhood Crush, Talks Hallmark Channel Pay & $30,000 Scrapped 'Bros' Scene

Fri, 29 December 2023 at 1:49 pm

BLACKPINK Group Members Will Not Sign Solo Contracts with YG Entertainment, Company Announces

BLACKPINK Group Members Will Not Sign Solo Contracts with YG Entertainment, Company Announces

The four members of the K-Pop group BLACKPINK are seemingly setting the stage for furthering their solo careers… which they will not be doing with YG Entertainment.

The group was formed under YG back in 2016 and the group recently renewed their contract with the company after months of negotiations.

YG announced on Friday (December 29) that Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo have decided to not sign solo contracts with the company.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We will do our utmost to support Blackpink’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts,” YG said in a statement (via Variety).

Jennie recently announced plans to launch a record label for her solo career and her new company already has its own logo.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blackpink, Jennie, Jisoo, K-Pop, Lisa, Rose