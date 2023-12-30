Mark Wahlberg Continues to Showcase His Impressive Swimsuit Collection During Barbados Vacation

Mark Wahlberg is committed to showing off his complete collection of swimsuits while on vacation with his family in Barbados.

The 52-year-old Family Plan is in the Barbados with his wife Rhea for a holiday break, and every day he’s flashed his washboard abs in a new swimsuit.

Saturday (December 30) was no exception!

Keep reading to find out more…

Mark and Rhea spent another day on the beach. This time, the movie star selected tan and white board shorts that cut off right above his knees. Rhea opted for a black bikini.

The family has been on vacation for the week, and we got photos of them soaking up the sun on Christmas day.

We got some pics of Mark and Rhea flaunting some sweet PDA earlier this week. That day, he opted for a floral print suit that had a shorter inseam!

Mark also filled us in on the wellness routine that he keeps up during the trip.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea on vacation in the gallery…