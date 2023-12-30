Top Stories
Sat, 30 December 2023 at 11:59 pm

Mark Wahlberg Continues to Showcase His Impressive Swimsuit Collection During Barbados Vacation

Mark Wahlberg Continues to Showcase His Impressive Swimsuit Collection During Barbados Vacation

Mark Wahlberg is committed to showing off his complete collection of swimsuits while on vacation with his family in Barbados.

The 52-year-old Family Plan is in the Barbados with his wife Rhea for a holiday break, and every day he’s flashed his washboard abs in a new swimsuit.

Saturday (December 30) was no exception!

Keep reading to find out more…

Mark and Rhea spent another day on the beach. This time, the movie star selected tan and white board shorts that cut off right above his knees. Rhea opted for a black bikini.

The family has been on vacation for the week, and we got photos of them soaking up the sun on Christmas day.

We got some pics of Mark and Rhea flaunting some sweet PDA earlier this week. That day, he opted for a floral print suit that had a shorter inseam!

Mark also filled us in on the wellness routine that he keeps up during the trip.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea on vacation in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 01
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 02
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 03
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 04
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 05
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 06
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 07
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 08
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 09
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 10
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 11
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 12
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 13
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 14
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 15
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 16
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 17
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 18
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 19
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 20
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 21
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 22
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 23
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 24
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 25
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 26
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 27
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 28
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 29
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 30
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 31
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 32
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 33
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 34
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 35
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 36
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 37
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 38
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 39
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 40
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 41
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 42
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 43
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 44
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 45
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 46
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 47
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 48
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 49
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 50
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 51
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 52
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 53
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 54
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 55
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 56
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 57
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 58
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 59
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 60
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 61
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 62
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 63
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 64
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 65
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 66
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 67
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 68
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 69
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 70
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 71
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 72
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 73
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 74
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 75
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 76
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 77
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 78
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 79
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 80
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 81
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 82
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 83
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 84
mark wahlberg rhea vacation 85

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Shirtless