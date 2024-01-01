Kathy Griffin Leaning on Longtime Pal Jane Fonda Amid Divorce From Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin is finding comfort in her famous friends following her news of her divorce.

Last week it was revealed that the 63-year-old comedian had filed for divorce from husband Randy Bick just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.

Then on Sunday (December 31), Kathy revealed that longtime friend Jane Fonda has been there to support her during the split.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Me: Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep,” Kathy tweeted.

“@Janefonda: Come on over kid. I’ll feed you and I’ll listen to you 😭🙏❤️” she added.

Kathy also shared a sweet photo of herself with her arm around Jane, 86, seemingly in the Oscar-winning actress’ home.

You can find out more about Kathy‘s divorce filing here.