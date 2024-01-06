SZA Responds to People Leaking Her Music, Threatens Legal Action

SZA is taking a stand against anyone who is stealing her music and leaking it online.

The 34-year-old “Kill Bill” hitmaker has made her opinion about leaking music very clear in the past. However, she reiterated her stance in a new statement shared on social media.

On Saturday (January 6), SZA took to X (formerly Twitter) to bash anyone who would steal music.

“LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY,” she wrote in all caps. “YOU ARE A F-CKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED .”

