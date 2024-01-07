Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 3:11 am

Astra Film Awards 2024: See Photos of Hailee Steinfeld, Fantasia Barrino & More Attendees

It was a good night for so many stars at the 2024 Astra Film Awards on Saturday (January 6).

The event was hosted at the Biltmore Los Angeles, and a list of talented celebs walked the red carpet and accepted awards on the main stage!

Hailee Steinfeld took home the award for Best Voice-Over Performance for her work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, while Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and their The Color Purple castmates took home the win for Best Cast Ensemble.

Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie also slayed the competition. The blockbuster won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song. Margot Robbie tied with Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) for Best Actress, and Ryan Gosling snagged Best Supporting Actor.

We pulled together pics of the biggest stars on the guestlist for you to check out!

Head inside to see all of the photos from the red capret…

Keep scrolling to see the photos of the stars at the 2024 Astra Film Awards…

Jenna Davis

aml ameen

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia Barrino

Hailee Steinfeld

Aba Arthur

Colman Domingo

Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

Jeffrey Wright

Mark Ronson

Greta Gerwig

Abby Ryder Fortson

Violet McGraw with Jenna Davis

Jeri Ryan

Troy Kotsur

Photos: Getty
