Astra Film Awards 2024: See Photos of Hailee Steinfeld, Fantasia Barrino & More Attendees
It was a good night for so many stars at the 2024 Astra Film Awards on Saturday (January 6).
The event was hosted at the Biltmore Los Angeles, and a list of talented celebs walked the red carpet and accepted awards on the main stage!
Hailee Steinfeld took home the award for Best Voice-Over Performance for her work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, while Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and their The Color Purple castmates took home the win for Best Cast Ensemble.
Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie also slayed the competition. The blockbuster won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song. Margot Robbie tied with Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) for Best Actress, and Ryan Gosling snagged Best Supporting Actor.
We pulled together pics of the biggest stars on the guestlist for you to check out!
Head inside to see all of the photos from the red capret…
Keep scrolling to see the photos of the stars at the 2024 Astra Film Awards…
Jenna Davis
Aml Ameen
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia Barrino
Hailee Steinfeld
Aba Arthur
Colman Domingo
Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande
Jeffrey Wright
Mark Ronson
Greta Gerwig
Abby Ryder Fortson
Violet McGraw with Jenna Davis
Jeri Ryan
Troy Kotsur