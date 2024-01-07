The Art of Elysium's HEAVEN Gala: See Photos of Every Star in Attendance!

So many stars stepped out to attend The Art of Elysium’s 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern on Saturday night (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The event, which comes at the beginning of awards season had more than 30 celebs on the guestlist. That includes Joe Manganiello, who returned to the red carpet with his new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor.

Since there were so many stars on the guestlist, we pulled together photos for you to easily scroll. That way you can see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see all of the photos from the event…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who attended the The Art of Elysium’s HEAVEN Gala…

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor

Beck

Mira Sorvino

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Jason Segel

Jon Hamm

Topher Grace and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse

Jamie Chung

Amanda Kloots

Patricia Arquette

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

Neil Gaiman

Nikka Costa

Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini

Zelda Williams

Kirsten Vangsness

Jeri Ryan

Rosanna Arquette

Aly and AJ Michalka with Josh Pence and Raymond Braun

Romy Rosemont and Stephen Root

Emma Kenney

Elizabeth Gilpin

Shannon Leto and Cara Santana

Heidi and Leni Klum

Rain Phoenix

Bella Thorne

Mason Alexander Park

Marta Pozzan

Alicia Witt

Fiona Barron

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Ever Carradine

Retta

Jeremy O. Harris