Sun, 07 January 2024 at 1:50 am

Joe Manganiello & Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor Are Going Strong! Couple Returns to Red Carpet at Art of Elysium Gala

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are still going strong!

The 47-year-old True Blood actor and the 33-year-old Winning Time actress cozied up together on the red carpet at The Art of Elysium’s 2024 HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern on Saturday night (January 6) in Los Angeles.

This marks the second time that the couple has graced the red carpet together. They made their debut in December a few months after they were first linked amid Joe‘s divorce from actress Sofia Vergara.

Keep reading to find out more…

Caitlin wowed at the event in a red dress with a plunging neckline while Joe opted for a black suit with a matching shirt and tie.

Joe wrapped his arm around Caitlin while they smiled for photographers.

The couple’s debut came on a special night: They attended the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala where Joe was honored with a COAF Humanitarian Award.

His new relationship comes following his separation from Sofia in July. She has also sparked romance rumors in recent months.

Scroll through the new photos of Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor in the gallery…
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 01
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 02
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 03
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 04
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 05
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 06
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 07
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 08
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 09
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 10
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 11
joe manganiello caitlin oconnor red carpet 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitlin O'Connor, Joe Manganiello