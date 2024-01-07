Tobe Nwigwe's New Reebok Collaboration Includes Footwear, Apparel & Music

Tobe Nwigwe and Reebok are teaming up!

The multi-year partnership will include a co-designed footwear and apparel capsule collection as well as new music. The Reebok by Chukwu collection will sit across fashion and lifestyle categories and is expected to release in Fall 2024.

“I’m honored to partner with a brand like Reebok that represents so many iconic moments in culture and possesses timeless designs that have spanned generations. I can still vividly remember fighting with one of my best friends in middle school over who could first get their hands on the latest Question drop,” said Tobe. “I’m excited to bring my point of view and join our worlds together to create something truly special.”

After encountering a college football career-ending injury, Tobe turned to the arts and became a film & TV actor, fashion collaborator and ‘Best New Artist’ nominee at the 2023 Grammy’s for his LP moMINTs despite maintaining his independence and not working with a major record label or booking agent.

Watch the promo video below of the announcement, which includes Tobe, his wife Fat and their kids!