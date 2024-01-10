Shirtless Chris Pratt Shows Off His Toned Abs, Reveals What's Keeping Him Dedicated to Workouts

Chris Pratt is starting off the new year looking absolutely ripped!

The 44-year-old Marvel star made it a personal goal to work out every day of the month of January. Ten days in, and he took to social media to show off the results with a shirtless selfie.

He also opened up about what is helping to keep him motivated in achieving his goals!

Head inside to see Chris Pratt’s new shirtless photo…

“Okay so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I’m up again today before the kids,” Chris admitted in a video, adding that his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is helping to keep him motivated and committed to his goals.

“But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep,” he shared. “She did that yesterday and today. I set my alarm and then, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘I’m just going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘get up.’”

He paired the message with a shirtless mirror selfie. In it, Chris is throwing up a thumbs up while wearing a pair of black shorts. His arms look so toned, and his abs are impressive!

