Michael Rapaport Slams Golden Globes 2024 For No Mention of Hamas Hostages, Calls it 'Embarrassing'

Michael Rapaport is calling out the 2024 Golden Globes.

Since Palestinian militant group Hamas took Israeli hostages during a terrorist attack on Israel in October 2023, the 53-year-old actor has been vocal about his support for those taken.

On Tuesday (January 9), he posted an Instagram video expressing his profound disappointment in Hollywood for neglecting to spotlight the issue.

He apologized on behalf of actors.

“I’m embarrassed that not one person said one thing, unless I’m mistaken, at the Golden Globes the other night, about the 133 hostages that were kidnapped in broad daylight from Israel on October 7,” he says in his video.

Michael continues, “All that billion-dollar Barbie feminism and all these young conscious actors and actresses, and there’s [the] hostages that are the exact same age as them. And not one actor, not one director, not one producer, not one comedian. Nobody said anything before the Golden Globes, after the Golden Globes, [or] during the Golden Globes.”

The actor concluded, “On behalf of actors, I apologize for them. I apologize to Israel. I apologize to the hostage families. I apologize to the victims. On their behalf.”

