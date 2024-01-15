Jennifer Lopez Surprises Drag Queen Impersonator at Sunday Drag Brunch in WeHo

Jennifer Lopez wears a big fur coat while arriving for a surprise appearance at The Abbey’s Sunday Service drag brunch on Sunday (January 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 54-year-old entertainer showed her support for the bar and it’s founder David Cooley, for the venue’s 33rd anniversary this year. She even got behind the bar and served up some of her Delola cocktails!

As the bar also celebrated her new single “Can’t Get Enough,” JLo took to the stage and surprised super fan and drag queen impersonator Jo Lopez, who was wearing a recreation of her dress from the music video.

“I have a crusty lace. I have an ugly scar on my chin. My facial hair is coming in. My makeup is oily. And that double chin… I look CRAZY,” Jo shared on Instagram story. “but i met Jlo today and nothing else matters.”

While on stage, JLo and her agent Kevin Huvane shared some sweet words for David.

“We came to celebrate someone special, someone who’s been so supportive to me and so many other artists, and someone who has given 33 years of sanctuary and ceremony, and service to the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “And that person is the founder, and my friend, of The Abbey, David Cooley. It’s my honor to be here, honestly. Kevin and I are honored to present to you… Congratulations. You have really brought this community together for so many years. It’s a beautiful thing, I really do appreciate it. And I know Kevin does too. Thank you.”

