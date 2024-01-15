The Gilded Age's Thomas Cocquerel Spotted in a Speedo at the Beach in Australia!

Thomas Cocquerel is soaking up the sun in new photos from his beach day down under!

The 34-year-old Aussie actor was spotted wearing a speedo while hanging out at the beach with model Jessica Gomes on Sunday (January 14) in Sydney, Australia.

Thomas is best known for playing Tom Raikes in the HBO series The Gilded Age during season one. He has also appeared in movies like Billionaire Boys Club and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

While Thomas was seen in black swim trunks for part of his beach day, he also wore just a black speedo while taking a dip in the water and sunbathing with Jessica.

Thomas was previously linked to one of the stars of Glee, but they broke up in December 2014.

