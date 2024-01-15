Laverne Cox Arrives for E!'s Red Carpet Coverage Hosting Duties at Emmy Awards 2023

Laverne Cox is one of the first stars to hit the red carpet at TV’s big event!

The 51-year-old Orange is the New Black and Inventing Anna actress posed for photos while arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For the event, Laverne is wearing a metallic black dress.

Laverne is returning to host the Live From E!: Emmys from the red carpet ahead of the Emmys, starting at 6pm ET on E!.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Laverne Cox is wearing a vintage 1989 Thierry Mugler Couture dress with Dena Kemp & Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.