Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 5:47 pm

Laverne Cox Arrives for E!'s Red Carpet Coverage Hosting Duties at Emmy Awards 2023

Laverne Cox Arrives for E!'s Red Carpet Coverage Hosting Duties at Emmy Awards 2023

Laverne Cox is one of the first stars to hit the red carpet at TV’s big event!

The 51-year-old Orange is the New Black and Inventing Anna actress posed for photos while arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laverne Cox

For the event, Laverne is wearing a metallic black dress.

Laverne is returning to host the Live From E!: Emmys from the red carpet ahead of the Emmys, starting at 6pm ET on E!.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Laverne Cox is wearing a vintage 1989 Thierry Mugler Couture dress with Dena Kemp & Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
Photos: Getty Images
