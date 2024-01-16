Emmys Producers Explain Why 'Friends' Cast Didn't Reunite for Matthew Perry Tribute

There were rumors that the cast of Friends would show up at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards to pay tribute to the late Matthew Perry, but that didn’t happen.

Matthew did get the final spot in the In Memoriam segment that aired on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Friends theme song was even played as the In Memoriam piece ended, but the five surviving cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – didn’t show up.

The producers of the Emmys telecast are now explaining why.

Producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay told THR, “It’s still very fresh for them.”

Producer Jesse Collins added, “We had talked about it early on — but I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon.”

Matthew passed away in October 2023 and the cast of Friends have all released statements following his death.