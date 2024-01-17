Ian Somerhalder Addresses His Retirement From Acting & What He's Doing Now

Ian Somerhalder is talking about leaving Hollywood.

The 45-year-old Vampire Diaries alum spoke about his retirement from acting and decision to move to a farm with E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of Common Ground.

“I love what I did for a really long time,” he told the outlet. “I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”

The documentary focuses on the need for sustainable and eco-friendly farming and interviews multiple celebrities, including Ian.

He also served as an executive producer with his wife, Nikki Reed.

“When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion,” Nikki said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see what’s happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from.”

The couple have a daughter, Bodhi Soleil, 6, and announced the birth of their son in June.

“Just walking around my farm with my family, feeding the animals. We have goats, chickens, horses and cows. Those are the days you realize are meaningful,” Ian told People a few months ago.

