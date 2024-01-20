Kerry Washington Says She's 'Not Drawn to Political Work,' Explains Connection Between Identity & Projects

Kerry Washington is responding to people who are curious about why she tends to go for “political work.”

The 46-year-old Scandal star stopped by the Variety Studio at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 19).

She was there for the documentary Daughters, which she executive produced. The movie is about four girls in Washington D.C. and their incarcerated fathers.

“I’m not drawn to political work,” Kerry clarified. “It’s just I am a woman and I am a Black person. In this body, when I center stories about me or stories that star people that look like me, it’s considered political because the world wants to push us out into the margins and we all deserve to be at the center of our lives.”

She emphasized the importance of the story her new documentary tells.

“A story like this that centers people that society often ignores — incarcerated fathers and young Black woman — that’s so important to us,” the actress said. She wants to be “pulling people away from the margins and into the center so we know our stories matter.”

