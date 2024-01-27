Eminem Escalated His Feud With Rapper Benzino & He Brought His Famous Daughter Into It

Eminem put longtime rival Benzino on blast on a new song, and he made it very personal.

People noted that the 51-year-old “Lose Yourself” rapper’s feud with Benzino, a rapper and producer, started in 2002 over a review of one of Eminem‘s albums.

Since then, they’ve traded barbs in lyrics. The tradition continues with the release of Eminem‘s song “Doomsday Pt. 2.” This time around, he even brought Benzino‘s famous daughter into the mix, too.

Read more about Eminem’s blistering diss track…

“What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / ‘Go at his neck,’ How the f-ck is that? / How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have,” he raps. “Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands / When they’re above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks.”

As the song continued, Eminem called out Benzino‘s finances and alluded to his sexuality.

He also referenced his daughter Coi Leray, a rising rapper.

“Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, ayy,” he says, alluding to a potential collaboration between the two. In the next line, he refers to their damaged relationship as “collateral” damage, implying that the two don’t have any bad blood.

Press play on “Doomsday Pt. 2″ to hear Eminem’s disses…