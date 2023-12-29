Eminem Requests Protective Order Against 'RHOP' Stars Robyn Dixon & Gizelle Bryant Amid Trademark Dispute

Eminem is taking more legal action against Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant.

Earlier this year, the two Real Housewives of Potomac stars filed to trademark their podcast’s name, Reasonably Shady, which the 51-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Marshall Mathers III, quickly opposed, claiming his brand will be damaged if the podcast acquires the trademark because it could cause “confusion” with Eminem’s own brand, due to his nicknames.

Eminem has been using the “Shady” and “Slim Shady” nicknames since 1996, and owns the trademark for both to use on merch and his records.

He has now filed for a protective order against Robyn and Gizelle.

Eminem‘s legal team filed the court documents on December 15, opposing Gizelle and Robyn‘s previous request that he appear in court for a deposition.

According to the docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Eminem‘s legal team states that such an appearance would be “unduly burdensome” due to his limited knowledge of the issues.

His lawyers also argued that the motion by the reality TV stars was premature and procedurally improper as they have yet to serve Eminem with the necessary documents.

Eminem then proposed three alternative names, including his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, who could represent him in the deposition since they have more knowledge on the relevant topics.

Then on Friday (Dec. 29), Gizelle and Robyn‘s attorney Andrea H. Evans shared a statement reacting to Eminem‘s request.

“Mathers’ counsel has filed an order with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) to enter a protective order that a discovery deposition of Marshall Mathers not be had in response to our Motion to Compel Mathers to be deposed,” Evans shared with ET. “We believe that Mathers gave instruction to file this opposition against our clients, but is not willing to meet any of the individual obligations that go with such a filing, including, sitting for deposition.”

The statement continued, “If an individual brings an opposition, it is ludicrous to claim that that individual should be exempt from deposition based on any sort of burden. Should the TTAB grant a protective order in this case, it would set an unreasonable precedent where individual Opposers could make general unavailability claims so to avoid the bare minimum requirement of sitting for a deposition.”

Gizelle and Robyn‘s lawyer then argued that it is important that since Eminem filed the original lawsuit, he should make himself available for deposition.

“It’s unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients, but he will not make himself available to be deposed,” Evans stated, before adding that they need to question Eminem regarding his ownership of the trademarks.

Eminem has not yet responded to Gizelle and Robyn‘s lawyer’s latest statement.

