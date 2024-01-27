Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo of Newborn Twins, Details Their 'Scary' NICU Stay

Kailyn Lowry is sharing the first photo of her newborn twins!

During the latest episode of her Barely Famous podcast released on Friday (Jan. 26), the 31-year-old Teen Mom alum and boyfriend Elijah Scott debuted the first photo of the newborns and opened up about their “scary” stay in the NICU after their birth.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kailyn explained that the babies were born five weeks prematurely and she and Elijah had wait over 24 hours after she gave birth to hold them for the first time as they settled into the NICU.

“They weren’t just there for a couple of days,” Kailyn said. “We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months.”

Kailyn also talked about her frustrations about not getting clear answers from the doctors, saying, “I wanted to know if what I was seeing was normal.”

While referring to her girl twin as Baby B, Kailyn said, “I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle.”

“And that was really difficult because I’m looking at him [Baby A], and I’m seeing he’s in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he’s taking a bottle, and he’s having no issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time,” Kailyn said through tears.

She added, “I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the c-section stuff.”

Later in the podcast, Kailyn said that she and Elijah were allowed to bring their baby boy home earlier than their baby girl, which then became a lot more stressful as they had to figure out their schedules of getting back to the hospital.

“We had to travel back and forth, at least once a day, one of us,” Elijah recalled.

“It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours,” Kailyn added. “And then we have six other kids. When he was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home.”

She then opened up about the struggles she faced while her daughter remained in the hospital.

“For me, it was you couldn’t be there with me in the NICU when I went,” Kailyn told Elijah.

“She was away from her twin; we were away from her,” Kailyn said. “When we were home, we still couldn’t process it because there was so much going on here. Lincoln still had his basketball games and practices. Isaac still had his after-school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing.”

“I still don’t even know if we’ve processed it,” she continued. “I don’t think I’ve processed it to this day. We went to the pediatrician yesterday, and I’m still very much concerned about so many things.”

“It’s valid because it’s hard. I know it might not seem like I show it,” Elijah responded. “I’m more open with you versus everybody else. But at the same time, it’s like, if you’re going through it, we both can’t go through it at the same time. Because then what about the other kids? Somebody still needs to be there for them.”

After some time, Kailyn and Elijah were finally able to bring their daughter home, but Kailyn still had a lot of worries.

“I think that there’s a big difference between the twins in terms of, because she was in the NICU by herself for so long, for so many weeks, and he was home, she’s more okay by herself … whereas we were home with him and someone was always with him, holding him and all of that. Now that she’s home, I feel like my bonding experience has been so much better,” Kailyn explained.

“They were apart for so long that I feel like they need [to bond],” Kailyn added. “I get worried that the NICU stay, what if it ruined their bond or put a strain on it. I’m trying to remagnetize them to get them back to where they were.”

Now that both twins are home and they’ve settled into a routine with the other five kids, Kailyn has started to relax and enjoy being a mom of seven.

“I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete,” Kailyn gushed. “We’re putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed. They are good babies.”

During another recent episode of her podcast, Kailyn addressed the possibility of having more kids.

Keep scrolling to see the first photo of Kailyn Lowry’s twins…