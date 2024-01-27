Kim Kardashian & Ex-Husband Kanye West Both Attend Son Saint's Basketball

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting their differences aside to support their son.

The 43-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old “Runaway” rapper arrived separately at 8-year-old son Saint West‘s basketball game on Friday (January 26) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

For the game, Kim wore a long, brown shearling-lined coat over an all-black outfit paired with sunglasses while Kanye wore a black T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants.

Inside the building, Kim and Kanye were seen briefly talking to each other, but sat separately as they watched the game, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

