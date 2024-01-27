Paul Mescal Seems to Subtly Respond to Viral Rumors About Him Sprinting Away From Dates

Paul Mescal seems to be poking fun at a viral rumor about him!

The 27-year-old All of Us Strangers actor appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s Chicken Shop Date show and talked all things romance.

When he was asked about what he finds romantic, Paul gave a response that may have alluded to certain memes about him.

“I love walking,” the actor shared. “A good long walk is romantic to me.”

When Amelia replied, “Simple pleasures,” Paul noted, “I’m a simple man.”

Although his answer is unremarkable on the surface, there’s a rumor going around about the actor on social media that’s related to walking.

There’s no evidence, but since December 2023, people on TikTok have been saying that he takes people on walks in the park around North London and then sprints away from them.

