Nikki & Brie Garcia React to WWE's Vince McMahon & Stepdad John Laurinaitis Sexual Assault Allegations

Nikki and Brie Garcia are breaking their silence on the allegations made against WWE founder Vince McMahon and organization’s former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

Last week, Vince and John were accused of allegedly engaging in sexual assault and trafficking for “both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting” in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, according to CNN.

The 40-year-old twin sisters, who used to compete in the WWE as The Bella Twins, released a statement addressing the allegations.

“We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE,” Nikki and Brie wrote on Instagram.

“It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did,” theirstatement continued. “This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are.”

“We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives,” Nikki and Brie concluded.

For those unaware, Nikki and Brie‘s mother Kathy Colace Laurinaitis has been married to John since 2016.

In 2022, Vince stepped down as CEO of the WWE amid a sexual misconduct probe, following allegations of paying millions in hush money to a former employee.