'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Has Already Revealed the Winner!

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Has Already Revealed the Winner!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 9:59 pm

Demi Moore Steps Out in NYC Ahead of 'Feud: Capote Vs.The Swans' Premiere

Demi Moore Steps Out in NYC Ahead of 'Feud: Capote Vs.The Swans' Premiere

Demi Moore is stepping out for the day.

The 61-year-old actress held on close to her beloved dog Pilaf as she ran a few errands on Monday afternoon (January 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Moore

For her outing, Demi wore a long, black coat over a black sweater paired with jeans, black boots, and sunglasses.

Last week, Demi joined co-stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander at the premiere of FX’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

Season two of the anthology series tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is set to debut on January 31st – watch the trailer here!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Demi Moore