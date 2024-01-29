Demi Moore Steps Out in NYC Ahead of 'Feud: Capote Vs.The Swans' Premiere

Demi Moore is stepping out for the day.

The 61-year-old actress held on close to her beloved dog Pilaf as she ran a few errands on Monday afternoon (January 29) in New York City.

For her outing, Demi wore a long, black coat over a black sweater paired with jeans, black boots, and sunglasses.

Last week, Demi joined co-stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander at the premiere of FX’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

Season two of the anthology series tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is set to debut on January 31st – watch the trailer here!