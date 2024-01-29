Oprah Winfrey Reveals How She'll Be Spending Her 70th Birthday

Oprah Winfrey is 70!

The media mogul officially turned 70-years-old on Monday, Jan. 29.

In a new essay published on her Oprah Daily site, Oprah explained why she chose not to celebrate her birthday in a “big” way this year.

In her essay, Oprah wrote that she felt “such pressure from all my friends to do something big, something special; to have a dinner, a party or luncheon — or to go somewhere like a spa, a hike, a resort or to meditate in Nepal.”

“I thought about it all, took in all their suggestions, and finally did what one friend, Wintley, recommended. He said, ‘You’re too blessed to stress. Savor the fragrances of your extraordinary life,’” Oprah continued. “It reminded me of the last line of ‘Love After Love,’ one of my favorite poems by Derek Walcott: ‘Sit. Feast on your life.’”

Instead of celebrating her birthday with a huge party or trip, Oprah said that she’s enjoying some quiet time at home while reflecting on her life.

“So that’s what I’ve been doing — going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am,” Oprah wrote.

Later in the essay, Oprah wrote, “What I celebrate this birthday (and beyond) is knowing that the person I know myself to be and the work that has come straight from being has mattered.”

“At my age, you recognize the poignancy of time passing. Seventy resonates, letting you know for sure that there are not as many years remaining as you’ve already consumed,” Oprah added. “I take great satisfaction in accepting that regardless of how many more suns are left — the rising each time has been worth it.”

On Monday morning, Oprah also shared a video of herself going for a run along with the beach with one of her dogs and a friend.

“Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love 🥳” Oprah wrote on Instagram.

