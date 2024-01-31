'The Good Doctor' Final Season Trailer Teases What's to Come - Watch Now!

The Good Doctor is coming to an end at ABC this year and the final trailer has been revealed.

The ABC medical drama, which centered around Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his colleagues, will end with its upcoming seventh season, which kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 10 p.m. ET/PT. Be sure to tune in on the show’s brand new night next month!

ABC renewed the show for its seventh season last April, but announced that this season would be its last just a few weeks ago.

Catch the trailer for the final season of The Good Doctor below…